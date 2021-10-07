COVID-19 contract tracing procedures changing in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced changes to its COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing efforts.

Residents identified as positive cases or close contacts will now receive a text message from the health department with a link to a form they must fill out beginning this week.

This process is largely replacing the phone call notification system, however, residents without cell phones will still be notified with a phone call.

Website links sent by the health department will begin with “ http://missoula.co ” and residents with questions regarding their forms are welcome to call (406) 258-INFO.

According to a news release, the changes are being put in place "to streamline the processes for the public and health department staff."

The health department will begin redesigning its missoulainfo.com website so that it is easier to navigate. The new site will also include instructions and/or advice on common situations cases, close contacts and others find themselves in regarding COVID 19.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website showed 1,916 active cases in Missoula County on Thursday.