Missoula Co. reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 12 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Monday update.

The number of active cases has dropped from 107 on Monday to 99.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,304 including 8,122 recoveries and 83 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable in the Tuesday update.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 12. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

It was announced on March 5 that Missoula County is remaining in Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan at this time.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.