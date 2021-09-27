Missoula County confirms additional COVID-19 deaths

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports there have been several COVID-19 related deaths in the past week.

"Missoula County is sad to announce we have lost 11 residents to COVID-19 in just the past week. This has brought the death toll to 127 residents. The staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department send our condolences to all our local families suffering the loss of a loved one,” a social media post reads.

MCCHD is encouraging people “to do their part to keep family, friends, neighbors and loved ones safe.”

The Health Department is asking residents to consider getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, keeping social circles small, and washing hands frequently.

MCCHD announced on Monday that it is now offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows Missoula County is reporting 161 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recorded in the state.

To date, a total of 13,199 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 11,547 recoveries and 125 deaths. There were 1,527 active cases in the county on Monday, the second-highest total in Montana.

