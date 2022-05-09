Missoula County COVID-19 update: 10 new, 156 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 10 new and 156 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

One of the new and five of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 26 new and 137 active COVID-19 cases reported on Friday.

A total of 27,675 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,311 recoveries and 208 deaths.

There were six COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Monday including three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 6.03% to 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has to 13.6.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.