Missoula County COVID-19 update: 10 new, 174 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 10 new and 174 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 18 new and 164 active cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 27,218 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,843 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday is three and includes two county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,344 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.