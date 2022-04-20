Missoula County COVID-19 update: 10 new, 94 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 10 new and 94 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 23 new and 102 active cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 27,455 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,161 recoveries and 201 deaths.

No COVID-19-related hospitalizations were being reported on Wednesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.33%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,936 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.