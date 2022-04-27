Missoula County COVID-19 update: 12 new, 121 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 12 new and 121 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

An additional five COVID-19 related deaths are also being reported.

MCCHD notes that "during reconciliation with state data, five previously unreported county resident deaths were discovered that have been added to the local count."

There were 26 new and 116 active cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 27,538 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,212 recoveries and 206 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Wednesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.02%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from nine to 10.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,026 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.