Missoula County COVID-19 update: 12 new, 129 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 12 new and 129 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 17 new and 125 active cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,554 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,220 recoveries and 205 deaths.

The number of local COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Friday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.02%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 12 to 10.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,026 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.