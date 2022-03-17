Missoula County COVID-19 update: 13 new, 162 active cases

MISSOULA - There are 13 new and 162 active COVID-19 cases being reported Thursday, according to data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD).

Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 10 new and 174 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Wednesday.

There have been 27,231 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,868 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at three and includes two county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped from 9 to 8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,344 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.