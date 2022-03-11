Missoula County COVID-19 update: 13 new, 182 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 13 new and 182 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

There were 14 new and 171 active cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 27,175 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,792 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations reported on Friday was five and includes two county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.93% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 13 to 12.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.