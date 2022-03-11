Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 13 new, 182 active cases

Missoula Health Department
MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:19:05-05

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 13 new and 182 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

There were 14 new and 171 active cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 27,175 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,792 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations reported on Friday was five and includes two county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.93% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 13 to 12.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.