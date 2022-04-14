Missoula County COVID-19 update: 13 new, 59 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 13 new and 59 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were nine new and 51 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,384 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,125 recoveries and 201 deaths.

There was one COVID-19-related hospitalization being reported in the county on Thursday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.98%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people stands at five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,881 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.