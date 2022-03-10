Missoula County COVID-19 update: 14 new, 171 active cases

MISSOULA — Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 14 new and 171 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

There were 16 new and 157 active cases reported by MCCHD on Wednesday.

One of the new and three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,165 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,793 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Thursday.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.93% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 15 to 13.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.