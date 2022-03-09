Missoula County COVID-19 update: 16 new, 157 active cases

MISSOULA — Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 16 new and 157 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,151 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,793 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 10 on Tuesday to nine and includes three county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.93% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people is holding at 15.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.