Missoula County COVID-19 update: 16 new, 543 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) there are 16 new and 543 active COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday.

There were 471 active cases recorded in the previous MCCHD report.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 29,585 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,831 recoveries and 211 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at 13 on Tuesday, including seven county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 18.15%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 is 40.0.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,502 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.