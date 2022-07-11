Missoula County COVID-19 update: 17 new, 550 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) there are 17 new and 550 active COVID-19 cases being reported Monday.

There were 67 new and 513 active cases recorded on Thursday.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 29,874 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,113 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at 15 and includes 11 county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 22.00% to 24.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 38.3 to 37.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,535 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.