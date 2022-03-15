Missoula County COVID-19 update: 18 new, 164 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 18 new and 164 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were six new and 148 active cases reported by MCCHD on Monday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 27,207 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,842 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday is two and includes one county resident.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 11 to 9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,344 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.