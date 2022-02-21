Missoula County COVID-19 update: 18 new, 574 active cases

MISSOULA — Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 18 new and 574 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

There were 92 new and 685 active cases were reported on Friday in the county.

A total of 31 of the newly reported COVID-19 cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 26,817 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,042 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 15.45% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen to 40.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,763 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.