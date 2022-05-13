Missoula County COVID-19 update: 20 new, 191 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 20 new and 191 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

One of the new and eight of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 24 new and 194 active COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,779 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,380 recoveries and 208 deaths.

There were five COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Friday — up from three Thursday. Three of the patients are county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 16.4 to 15.6.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,165 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.