Missoula County COVID-19 update: 20 new, 208 active cases

MISSOULA — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases has dropped in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 20 new and 208 active cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 40 new and 298 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana, down from the 14 reported Tuesday.

A total of 27,032 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,623 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 12 on Tuesday to nine and includes five county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 7.52% and the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 19.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.