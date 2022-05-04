Missoula County COVID-19 update: 22 new, 120 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 22 new and 120 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 17 new and 102 active cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,285 recoveries and 205 deaths.

There were five COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, down from seven — including four county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 remains at 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.