Missoula County COVID-19 update: 23 new, 102 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 23 new and 102 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

Seven of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were seven new and 77 active cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,447 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,145 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Tuesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has jumped from 1.98% to 5.33%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from nine to 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,936 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.