Missoula County COVID-19 update: 23 new, 419 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) there are 23 new and 419 active COVID-19 cases being reported Monday.

There were 393 active cases on Friday.

Missoula County moved into the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s remains in the "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 29,197 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,567 recoveries and 211 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at 15 on Monday, including 12 county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 16.37% to 18.15%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dipped from 42.2 on Friday to 40.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,449 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.