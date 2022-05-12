Missoula County COVID-19 update: 24 new, 194 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 24 new and 194 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

One of the new and seven of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 28 new and 170 active COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,758 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,356 recoveries and 208 deaths.

There were three COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Thursday — a drop of one since Wednesday. Two of the patients are county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 15.8 to 16.4.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.