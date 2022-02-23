Missoula County COVID-19 update: 24 new, 557 active cases

MISSOULA — Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 24 new and 557 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.
There were 46 new and 585 active cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.
Three are 28 active COVID-19 cases associated with the University of Montana, a drop of two cases since Tuesday's report.
A total of 26,884 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,126 recoveries and 201 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from 20 to 22 and includes eight county residents.
The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 15.45% to 13.19% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 40 to 36.
MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."
The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,976 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.
The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.