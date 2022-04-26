Missoula County COVID-19 update: 26 new, 116 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 26 new and 116 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

One of the active cases is associated with the University of Montana.

There were three new and 97 active cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,525 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,204 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was unavailable on Tuesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.02%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at nine.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,026 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.