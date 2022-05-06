Missoula County COVID-19 update: 26 new, 137 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 26 new and 137 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

Local health officials also note that three previously unrecorded COVID-19 deaths have been found during reconciliation with state data.

Three of the new and six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 19 new and 132 active COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,651 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,306 recoveries and 208 deaths.

There were three COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Friday including one county resident.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 6.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has jumped from 11 to 13.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.