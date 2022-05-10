Missoula County COVID-19 update: 26 new, 142 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows 26 new and 142 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

One new and five active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 10 new and 156 active COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,355 recoveries and 208 deaths.

There were five COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday — a drop of one since Monday. Three of the patients are county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 remains at 13.6.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,077 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.