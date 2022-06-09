Missoula County COVID-19 update: 27 new, 285 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) that 27 new and 285 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Thursday.

There were 38 new and 282 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Wednesday.

A total of 28,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,034 recoveries and 209 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remains at seven and includes three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 18.48%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 28.8 on Wednesday to 26.8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,308 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.