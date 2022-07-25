Missoula County COVID-19 update: 27 new, 440 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 27 new and 440 active COVID-19 cases being reported Monday.

There were 51 new and 432 active cases recorded in MCCHD's previous report.

Missoula County has dropped from "high" to "medium" COVID-19 risk level according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 30,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,796 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at 11 on Monday and includes nine county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 20.64% to 19.07%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 36.3 to 35.8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,647 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.