Missoula County COVID-19 update: 3 new, 48 active cases

MISSOULA - Three new and 48 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday, according to Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data.

One new and three active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 13 new and 54 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,345 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,097 recoveries and 202 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations — both county residents — remains at two.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.84%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at six.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,774 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.