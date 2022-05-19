Missoula County COVID-19 update: 33 new, 263 active cases

MISSOULA - The number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 33 new and 263 active cases are being reported Thursday.

There were 48 new and 240 active COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,946 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,475 recoveries and 208 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remains at six and includes five county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 9.11% to 9.51%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 20.0 to 23.1.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,165 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

MCCHD has announced it will be ending its COVID-19 testing services at the West Broadway Clinic on Thursday, May 19.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.