Missoula County COVID-19 update: 33 new, 291 active cases

Missoula Health Department
MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:21 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:21:31-05

MISSOULA — Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 33 new and 291 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

There were 27 new and 312 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

There are 13 active cases associated with the University of Montana which has announced it will lift its mask mandate on March 3.

A total of 26,943 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,451 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 21 on Thursday to 19 and includes seven county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 13.19% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 30 to 23.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,976 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

