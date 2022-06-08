Watch
Missoula County COVID-19 update: 38 new, 282 active cases

Missoula Health Department
MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:19:39-04

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) that 38 new and 282 active COVID-19 cases are being reported on Wednesday.

A total of 28,506 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 28,015 recoveries and 209 deaths.

There were seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported on Wednesday including four county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 18.48%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 is 28.8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,308 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

