Missoula County COVID-19 update: 4 new, 36 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows four new and 36 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were five new and 52 active cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,329 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,092 recoveries and 202 deaths.

Two COVID-19 related hospitalizations — both county residents — were being reported on Tuesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.84%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,774 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.