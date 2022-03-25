Missoula County COVID-19 update: 4 new, 45 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows four new and 45 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

One of the active cases is associated with the University of Montana.

There were two new and 41 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

A total of 27,275 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,029 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at four and includes three county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 3.78% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,616 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.