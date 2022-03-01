Watch
Missoula County COVID-19 update: 40 new, 298 active cases

Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 01, 2022
MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to drop in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 298 active and 40 new cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were nine new and 320 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Monday.

One new and 14 of the active cases associated with the University of Montana which has announced it will lift its mask mandate on March 3.

A total of 27,012 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,513 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 15 on Monday to 12 and includes six county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has called from 13.19% to 7.52% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 20 to 19.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

