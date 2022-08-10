Missoula County COVID-19 update: 46 new, 256 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 46 new and 256 active COVID-19 cases being reported Wednesday.

There were 43 new and 227 active cases recorded on Tuesday.

A total of 30,947 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 30,478 recoveries and 213 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stands at five and includes four county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity remains at 17.25%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 stands at 22.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,764 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.