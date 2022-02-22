Missoula County COVID-19 update: 46 new, 585 active cases

MISSOULA — Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 46 new and 585 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

There were 18 new and 574 active cases reported by MCCHD on Monday.

Three of the new and 30 of the active COVID-19 cases are associated with the University of Montana which is expected to lift its campus masking rules this week.

A total of 26,861 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,075 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday is 20 including six county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 15.45% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at 40.

MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,976 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.