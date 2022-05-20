Missoula County COVID-19 update: 47 new, 279 active cases

MISSOULA - The rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Missoula County is continuing.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 47 new and 279 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

There were 33 new and 263 active COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,989 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,502 recoveries and 208 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remains at six and includes five county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.51%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 remains at 23.1.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,165 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

MCCHD ended its COVID-19 testing services at the West Broadway Clinic on Thursday, May 19.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.