Missoula County COVID-19 update: 48 new, 240 active cases

Missoula City County Health Department
Megan Mannering/MTN News
The Missoula City-County Health Department at 301 West Alder Street.
Posted at 11:30 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:30:35-04

MISSOULA - The number of new and active COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 48 new and 240 active cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 53 new and 203 active COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday.

A total of 27,915 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,467 recoveries and 208 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has dropped from seven on Tuesday to six and includes five county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 15.5 to 20.0.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,165 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

MCCHD has announced it will be ending its COVID-19 testing services at the West Broadway Clinic on Thursday, May 19.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

