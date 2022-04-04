Missoula County COVID-19 update: 5 new, 52 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows five new and 52 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

There were 10 new and 34 active cases — as well as an additional COVID-19 related death — reported on Friday.

A total of 27,325 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,071 recoveries and 202 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 1.93% to 1.84%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people stands at five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,695 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.