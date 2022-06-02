Missoula County COVID-19 update: 59 new, 268 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 59 new and 268 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

A total of 28,283 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,806 recoveries and 209 deaths.

There were eight COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported on Thursday including four county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 15.38%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 is 26.8.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,254 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.