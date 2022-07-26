Missoula County COVID-19 update: 59 new, 339 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 59 new and 339 active COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday.

There were 27 new and 440 active cases recorded on Monday.

Missoula County has dropped from "high" to "medium" COVID-19 risk level according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 30,488 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,937 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has dipped from 11 to 10 and includes nine county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 19.07%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 35.8 to 34.6.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,647 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.