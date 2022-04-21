Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 6 new, 100 active cases

Missoula City County Health Department
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Mannering/MTN News
The Missoula City-County Health Department at 301 West Alder Street.
Missoula City County Health Department
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 14:51:12-04

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows six new and 100 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

Six of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 10 new and 94 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,460 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,160 recoveries and 201 deaths.

No COVID-19-related hospitalizations were being reported on Thursday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.33%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped from 11 to 10.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,936 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.