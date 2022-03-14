Missoula County COVID-19 update: 6 new, 148 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows six new and 148 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

There were 13 new and 182 active cases reported by MCCHD on Friday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 27,192 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 26,843 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 6.93% to 4.54% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped from 12 to 11.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,244 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.