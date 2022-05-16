Missoula County COVID-19 update: 6 new, 192 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows six new and 192 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

A total of 27,803 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,403 recoveries and 208 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has risen to seven — all of whom are county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 9.11%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 stands at 15.5.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,165 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

MCCHD has announced it will be ending its COVID-19 testing services this week.

COVID-19 testing at the West Broadway Clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 testing operations at the West Broadway Clinic will cease operations after Thursday, May 19.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.