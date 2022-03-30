Watch
Missoula County COVID-19 update: 6 new, 32 active cases

Missoula City County Health Department
Megan Mannering/MTN News
The Missoula City-County Health Department at 301 West Alder Street.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 13:11:41-04

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows six new and 32 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Wednesday.

There were 10 new and 58 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Tuesday.

A total of 27,298 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,065 recoveries and 201 deaths.

There is one COVID-19 related hospitalization on Wednesday. The case involves a county resident.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 3.78% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people remains at three.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,695 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

