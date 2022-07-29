Missoula County COVID-19 update: 60 new, 414 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 60 new and 414 active COVID-19 cases being reported Friday.

An additional COVID-19 related death has also been confirmed. No further information is available.

There were 83 new and 420 active cases recorded on Thursday.

A total of 30,647 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 30,020 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has dropped from 15 to 12 and includes 10 county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate is holding at 19.07%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 35.5 to 38.3.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,695 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.