Missoula County COVID-19 update: 60 new, 479 active cases

MISSOULA - There are 60 new and 479 active COVID-19 cases being reported Thursday, according to data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD).

There were 64 new and 465 active cases recorded on Wednesday.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 30,065 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,375 recoveries and 212 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has fallen from nine on Wednesday to seven and includes four county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 24.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has risen from 43.1 to 44.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,535 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.