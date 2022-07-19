Missoula County COVID-19 update: 69 new, 380 active cases

MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows there are 69 new and 380 active COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday.

There were 13 new and 568 active cases recorded on Monday.

Missoula County remains in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 risk level.

A total of 30,237 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 29,646 recoveries and 212 deaths.

There were seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday including five county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 24.03%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 has dropped from 39.7 to 38.2.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,608 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.